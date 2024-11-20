Who is Mohini Dey? The bassist who announced separation from her husband just hours after A.R. Rahman

Just one day after A.R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu, made their divorce public, another prominent figure in the music world has revealed a similar personal decision. Just a few hours later, bassist Mohini Dey who performs in Rahman’s troupe, announced her separation from her husband, music composer Mark Hartsuch. The couple shared the news with their followers through a joint post on Instagram, explaining that their decision to part ways was mutual. Mohini Dey

In her message, Mohini wrote, “With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed.” She emphasised that despite the separation, they felt that this mutual decision was the most respectful path forward."

Who is Mohini Dey?

At just 29 years old, Mohini Dey is a celebrated bassist from Kolkata. She rose to fame with her powerful performance in Gaan Bangla S' Wind of Change and has continued to impress audiences with her incredible skill and versatility. She has performed with Rahman in over 40 shows worldwide; in August 2023, she released her debut album Free Spirit which showcased her distinctive musical style.

Despite the personal split, Mohini reassured fans that she and Mark would continue to collaborate on their music projects, including MaMoGi and her own group, Mohini Dey Groups. She also expressed gratitude towards her supporters and requested privacy as they navigate this new chapter in their lives. Concluding her message, she added, “The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements.❤️🙏🙌”