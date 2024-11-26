AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey calls him father figure, slams ‘baseless assumptions’ against them

Bass player Mohini Dey, known for performing as part of music composer AR Rahman's band, has called him a father figure. Taking to Instagram, Mohini posted a brief clip in which she spoke about how she is the age similar to Rahman's daughter. Mohini also wrote a long note criticising "misinformation and baseless assumptions" against her and Rahman. She also asked people to be sensitive, kind and respect their privacy. (Also Read | Bassist Mohini Dey on people linking her separation to AR Rahman’s divorce: ‘Energy is not worth spending on rumours') AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey spoke about her and the music composer.

Mohini says AR Rahman ‘is like my father’

In the video, Mohini said, "I have a lot of father figures, role models in my life, and I've been really fortunate and grateful to have had them play vital roles in my upbringing. AR happens to be one of them. By AR, I mean AR Rahman. I respect him a lot. He is just like my father. He is actually a little bit younger than my dad. His daughter is exactly my age, I think. We have a lot of respect and love for each other."

Mohini asks people to be kind

"I worked with him in his band as his bassist for eight and a half years. Until five years ago I moved to the US and I associated myself with other pop artistes in the US. I have my own band as well and my own music that I tour with. Anyway, long story short. Please be kind and respect our privacy. It's a personal matter, and it's painful. It's a painful process. So please be kind," she said in the clip.

Mohini criticises lack of ‘sympathy towards emotional matters’

Sharing the video, Mohini captioned it, "It is utterly unbelievable to see the amount of misinformation and baseless assumptions/claims against me & @arrahman. It feels criminal that the media has vulgarised the two events. I honour my times as a kid working with @arrahman throughout my 8.5 years of working with him for his movies, tours, etc. It's disheartening to see that people have no respect, sympathy or empathy towards emotional matters like this. It saddens me to see people’s state of mind. @arrahman is a legend and he is just like father to me!"

Mohini says AR Rahman gave her ‘freedom to shine’

"I have many role models & father figures in life that have played vital roles in my career and upbringing. To name a few- My dad who taught me everything music (who I lost a year ago) and then @ranjitbarot1 who introduced me to the industry, @louizbanksofficial who shaped me & @arrahman who gave me the freedom to shine in his shows and his musical arrangements during recording sessions. I cherish and treasure that and will always do!" she added.

Mohini urges people to be sensitive

"Media/Paps do not understand the effect it has on people’s minds and lives. Be sensitive. I don't owe anyone any explanations but also, I don't want this to brew and interrupt my day so, Kindly stop with the false claims & Respect our privacy. Love, Mo," concluded her note.

About Mohini

After Rahman announced his separation from wife Saira Banu, Mohini announced her split from husband Mark Hartsuch on Instagram. This led to speculations by a section of the people on social media platforms. A part of her statement read, "We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honour the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements," she added.

Mohini has collaborated with Rahman and performed with him in over 40 shows worldwide. She has also performed alongside Zakir Hussain, Sivamani, Steve Vai, Marco Minnemann, and many others.