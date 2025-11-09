Janhvi Kapoor's reaction to BF Shikhar Pahariya twinning with Ananya Panday has fans asking her, ‘Are you jealous?’

Bollywood actors Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor recently attended a friend’s wedding and shared pictures from the festivities on social media. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was Ananya unintentionally twinning with Janhvi’s boyfriend and businessman, Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Ananya Panday twinning with her BF Shikhar Pahariya at a friend's wedding.

Ananya Panday accidentlly twins with Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

On Saturday, Ananya took to Instagram to share a series of pictures showcasing her looks from her friend’s wedding celebrations. While she looked stunning throughout the functions, fans were surprised to see her matching outfits with Shikhar in one of the pictures — both were dressed in brown embroidered ensembles. Sharing the photos, Ananya captioned them, “The love of my life married the love of her life @deeyashroff @mihirmadhvani obsessed w u 2.”

The photo didn’t go unnoticed by fans — or by Janhvi. Janhvi commented, “6th slide 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃,” referring to the picture featuring Shikhar. Fans were quick to react to her comment. One wrote, “@janhvikapoor possessive haan.” Another added, “Are you jealous? (laughing emojis).” A fan joked, “Janhvi main toh naa sehta (I wouldn’t have tolerated this),” while another commented, “The 6th slide gave Janhvi a scare!” It seems Ananya and Shikhar accidentally twinned at the wedding but didn’t miss the chance to capture the fun moment.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s relationship

Janhvi and Shikhar have reportedly been dating for quite some time. Although the two have never officially confirmed their relationship, they frequently drop hints and are often seen attending family functions together. Janhvi once wore a necklace featuring Shikhar’s name, which quickly went viral on social media. Shikhar was also spotted accompanying Janhvi to her half-sister Anshula Kapoor’s engagement ceremony. Earlier this year, he joined her at the Cannes Film Festival, where she made her red carpet debut for her film Homebound. The couple often express support for each other on social media.

Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming films

Ananya is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release in cinemas on December 25.

Janhvi, on the other hand, will next be seen in Buchi Babu Sana’s Telugu action drama Peddi. Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu in pivotal roles. Peddi is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2026.