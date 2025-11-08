Ananya Panday’s green Bhumika Sharma lehenga is a masterclass in festive elegance

Ananya Panday continues to prove why she is one of Bollywood’s most reliable style icons when it comes to ethnic fashion. The actor made heads turn at her friend’s wedding festivities. Ananya wore a beautiful green lehenga by designer Bhumika Sharma at the event. The ensemble perfectly balanced glam with elegance. The voluminous skirt featured deep shades of teal and emerald, intricately woven with golden floral motifs that caught the light with every move. Ananya Panday wore an emerald choker with matching earrings to go with her outfit.(Instagram/@meerasakhrani)

The blouse had ivory appliqué work and was structured around the waist. It added a modern touch to the otherwise classic silhouette.

Check it out here:

Ananya's styling and makeup

To complement her lehenga, Ananya wore an emerald choker with matching earrings. Her makeup included a soft, dewy base, muted pink lips and kohl that highlighted her eyes. The actor left her hair half loose in natural waves, giving the entire look an effortless finish. She also rocked a tiny bindi that just completed her look.

Ananya's outfit for mehndi

This is not the first time Ananya has made an impact in traditional attire. Just a few days ago, she chose a black lehenga with motif designs, paired with a high-neck mustard yellow blouse for her friend Deeya Shroff’s mehndi. Gold and green jewellery added contrast, while her sleek braid and glowy makeup gave the look a refreshing, youthful edge.

Lehenga-choli on the ramp

Earlier this year, the Call Me Bae actor walked the ramp as the showstopper for Punit Balana’s 10th anniversary showcase at Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace. On the occasion, she donned a vibrant hot pink lehenga that celebrated Rajasthani art with a modern mix. Styled with a diamond and ruby choker and an emerald necklace, her look was regal yet never excessive - much like her latest one.

Whether it is couture on the runway or a wedding guest ensemble, Ananya Panday has mastered the art of blending tradition with contemporary flair - and this green lehenga might just be her best yet.