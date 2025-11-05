NHAI directs maintenance agency to prevent illegal parking on Delhi Jaipur highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday directed the highways maintenance agency to click pictures of trucks parked illegally on the Delhi Jaipur highway and share it with traffic police for issuing of challans, said officials, adding that this move is taken towards reducing road accidents. Locals said that accidents also take place due to low visibility during the winter when heavy fog dawns upon the entire region. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The authority has also directed the maintenance agency to install reflective tapes, blinking lights at construction sites to minimise the truck accidents during the winter season as visibility reduces due to fog.

The stretch between Bilaspur Chowk and Pachgaon is affected due to parking of trucks and trailers on the main highway and service lanes despite no permission to do so. Local residents said that illegal parking of trucks on the highway has led to several accidents, and commuting has become unsafe. They also said that accidents also take place due to low visibility during the winter when heavy fog dawns upon the entire region.

To be sure, as per the highway authority, vehicles can be parked in designated parking areas or lay by and parking bays provided on the highways.

A senior NHAI official said that they have directed the highway maintenance agency to take pictures of the illegally parked trucks and share these with traffic police officials so that challans are issued immediately.

“We will also increase the number of traffic marshals to improve traffic management. The road patrolling teams will be keeping a strict watch on illegal parking,” he said.

The agency will also paint the lane dividers wherever these are not visible and locations where cuts are given for entry and exits will also be marked. “Another contracting agency is working to construct service roads on both sides and they have also been asked to take precautionary measures with regards to road safety,” the official said.

The Delhi Jaipur highway between Kherki Daula and Jaisinghpura Khera is being upgraded at a cost of ₹193 crore, with four flyovers, surface drain and service lanes being constructed on it.