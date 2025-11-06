‘Susheela Ki Jawani’: Farah Khan offers Tees Maar Khan 2 to Ananya Panday, gives her Katrina Kaif’s sister’s role

In 2010, fifteen years ago, Farah Khan directed Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan . The film received negative reviews, but it achieved moderate success at the box office and emerged as a cult classic over time. Akshay and Katrina’s sizzling chemistry, Akshaye Khanna’s impeccable comic timing and the iconic dance number Sheila Ki Jawani were some of the biggest highlights of the heist comedy film. But is there scope for a sequel? Well, Farah has now spilled the beans about Tees Maar Khan 2 on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s chat show. And Ananya Panday is hoping to get a role in it!

Today on an episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle , hosts Twinkle Khanna and Kajol were joined by the new besties in town — actor Ananya Panday and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. In one segment, Kajol pointed out, “Tees Maar Khan didn’t do well but Sheila Ki Jawani did very well. That was a mixed bag.” Hearing this, Farah replied, “But I just want to tell you all, contrary to what people say, it made ₹64 crores, 15 years ago. And it’s a Gen Z cult film. In fact, when you ask which movie I should make a part two to, they write Tees Maar Khan. Kajol stop making that face! Ask your son, he’ll love it.”

Twinkle chimed in and said, “An early bird that eats the worm did tell me that there are some talks about Tees Maar Khan part two.” Hearing this, an excited Ananya asked, “Can I be in it?” To this, Farah replied, “Yeah, you can be in it. You can be Katrina’s younger sister.” Kajol then joked, “Sheila… you’ll be Leela Ki Jawani.” Meanwhile, Farah joked, “Susheela Ki Jawani also you can be.”

Can you imagine Ananya Panday as Katrina Kaif’s onscreen sister in Tees Maar Khan 2? We wonder what role Akshay Kumar will play this time.