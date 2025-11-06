Ananya Panday reveals Farah Khan slipped in dog pee, latter’s ex-crush Chunky Panday has CCTV footage; watch

On the latest episode of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s chat show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle , the hosts were joined by an actor and filmmaker duo who share an unconventional bond. We are talking about Ananya Panday and Farah Khan, who gave fans a hearty laugh with their fun banter and sweet friendship. During the episode, when asked how they became friends, Farah shared, “She (Ananya) could have been my daughter because I had a huge crush in Chunky. But unfortunately for Bhavana, he married her.” But what left everyone shocked was Ananya’s statement: “My dad wants his shirt back from you. And why do you have my dad’s shirt?”

Hearing this, Twinkle Khanna asked, “Do you smell it at night?” Farah Khan then began sharing the hilarious story of how she got her ex-crush Chunky Panday’s shirt. The filmmaker, choreographer and now vlogger shared, “I have gone to his house. I was talking on the phone.” Ananya Panday chimed in and revealed, “She (Farah) was talking on the phone and she was having a very frantic conversation. My dog, at that time, was really unwell. So he was a little blind. So he like, was peeing at random spots. And she was like taking this frantic conversation, and she has gone flying in the pee. She has slipped and fallen! We have it on CCTV camera.” Here's the clip from the episode:

Farah then stated, “They have it on CCTV, which Chunky has sent to his entire family chat group.” She went on to explain, “So then I obviously had to shower and then he gave me one ₹50 ka Goa ka shirt. ₹50 ka! You know the kind you get outside Baga Beach? This was some 3 years ago. He still wants that shirt back.” Twinkle joked that Farah’s cook Dilip must have turned the shirt into a mop by now.

Well, we are sure Chunky would love to revisit Farah’s CCTV video after watching this episode for a quick laugh.