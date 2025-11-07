Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make the most of Chiefs' bye week with back-to-back date nights in NYC

For the second night in a row, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out in New York City. The couple made the most of Kelce’s time away from the field, during the Kansas City Chief’s bye week. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in NYC.(AFP)

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s another date night in New York

The two were photographed leaving Zero Bond, a private members club in Manhattan on November 6. The outing was low-key, with neither addressing cameras or making any statements, according to People magazine.

The previous night, Swift and Kelce were spotted arriving at The Polo Bar, also in New York. The back-to-back public appearances drew attention from their fans and followers. This happened because the couple has not appeared together frequently in recent weeks due to Kelce’s NFL schedule.

Travis Kelce remains focused on next NFL game

Kelce is currently in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye week after the team’s 28-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on November 2.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, released Wednesday, he addressed the break, but only briefly.

When his brother, Jason Kelce, asked if he had plans or travel lined up for the week, Travis shut down the conversation. “No. No chance,” he said.

The Chiefs next game is against the Denver Broncos on November 16.

Taylor Swift’s recent appearances and ongoing album cycle

Swift has attended three games since announcing her engagement to Kelce. Recently, she released her album The Life of a Showgirl, besides discussing her ring and engagement during her latest appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show.

Swift last attended a Chiefs game on October 27. After scoring his 83rd career touchdown, Kelce looked up toward her suite and referenced choreography from her “The Fate of Ophelia” music video. The dance drew widespread attention.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August. Since then, their time together has largely depended on travel schedules, games, and Swift’s ongoing promotional commitments.

