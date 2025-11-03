Travis Kelce injured? Chiefs' poor show vs Bills raises concerns; ‘Is he playing?’
Travis Kelce seemed off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and fans were clearly frustrated.
UPDATE: Travis Kelce reportedly sustained a chest injury and was taken off the field.
Travis Kelce seemed off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and fans were clearly frustrated. This comes as the Kansas City Chiefs rode on Rashee Rice's early touchdown run to take a 10-7 lead vs Josh Allen and co. At the time of writing this story, Kelce had no receptions.
“Is Travis kelce gonna get involved or what?” a Chiefs fan asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Mahomes beefing with his boyfriend Travis Kelce or what? Throw him the damn ball..” another one added.
A third fan speculated whether Kelce has an undisclosed injury. However, there is no update on Kelce from the Chiefs camp yet. It is unclear what was impacting his performance.
Kansas City Chiefs depth chart
Offense
WR:
Rashee Rice
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Jalen Royals
WR:
Xavier Worthy
Nikko Remigio
LT (Left Tackle):
Josh Simmons
Wanya Morris
Jaylon Moore
LG (Left Guard):
Kingsley Suamataia
Mike Caliendo
Hunter Nourzad
C (Center):
Creed Humphrey
Hunter Nourzad
Mike Caliendo
RG (Right Guard):
Trey Smith
Jaylon Moore
Wanya Morris
RT (Right Tackle):
Jawaan Taylor
Jaylon Moore
Wanya Morris
TE (Tight End):
Travis Kelce
Noah Gray
Robert Tonyan
Jared Wiley
QB (Quarterback):
Patrick Mahomes
Gardner Minshew
RB (Running Back):
Isiah Pacheco
Kareem Hunt
Elijah Mitchell
Brashard Smith
WR:
Hollywood Brown
Tyquan Thornton
Defense
DE (Defensive End):
Mike Danna
Ashton Gillotte
DT (Defensive Tackle):
Derrick Nnadi
DT (Defensive Tackle):
Chris Jones
Jerry Tillery
DE (Defensive End):
George Karlaftis
Charles Omenihu
LB (Linebacker):
Drue Tranquill
Jeffrey Bassa
LB:
Nick Bolton
Jack Cochrane
LB:
Leo Chenal
Cooper McDonald
CB (Cornerback):
Trent McDuffie
Nohl Williams
Kevin Knowles
CB:
Jaylen Watson
Kristian Fulton
Joshua Williams
S (Safety):
Bryan Cook
Jaden Hicks
S:
Chamarri Conner
Chris Roland-Wallace
Special Teams
K (Kicker):
Harrison Butker
H (Holder):
Matt Araiza
P (Punter):
Matt Araiza
LS (Long Snapper):
James Winchester
PR (Punt Returner):
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
Jalen Royals
KR (Kick Returner):
Nikko Remigio
Brashard Smith
Jalen Royals