Travis Kelce injured? Chiefs' poor show vs Bills raises concerns; ‘Is he playing?’

UPDATE: Travis Kelce reportedly sustained a chest injury and was taken off the field. Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis Kelce seemed off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and fans were clearly frustrated. This comes as the Kansas City Chiefs rode on Rashee Rice's early touchdown run to take a 10-7 lead vs Josh Allen and co. At the time of writing this story, Kelce had no receptions.

“Is Travis kelce gonna get involved or what?” a Chiefs fan asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Mahomes beefing with his boyfriend Travis Kelce or what? Throw him the damn ball..” another one added.

A third fan speculated whether Kelce has an undisclosed injury. However, there is no update on Kelce from the Chiefs camp yet. It is unclear what was impacting his performance.

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Offense

WR:

Rashee Rice

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jalen Royals

WR:

Xavier Worthy

Nikko Remigio

LT (Left Tackle):

Josh Simmons

Wanya Morris

Jaylon Moore

LG (Left Guard):

Kingsley Suamataia

Mike Caliendo

Hunter Nourzad

C (Center):

Creed Humphrey

Hunter Nourzad

Mike Caliendo

RG (Right Guard):

Trey Smith

Jaylon Moore

Wanya Morris

RT (Right Tackle):

Jawaan Taylor

Jaylon Moore

Wanya Morris

TE (Tight End):

Travis Kelce

Noah Gray

Robert Tonyan

Jared Wiley

QB (Quarterback):

Patrick Mahomes

Gardner Minshew

RB (Running Back):

Isiah Pacheco

Kareem Hunt

Elijah Mitchell

Brashard Smith

WR:

Hollywood Brown

Tyquan Thornton

Defense

DE (Defensive End):

Mike Danna

Ashton Gillotte

DT (Defensive Tackle):

Derrick Nnadi

DT (Defensive Tackle):

Chris Jones

Jerry Tillery

DE (Defensive End):

George Karlaftis

Charles Omenihu

LB (Linebacker):

Drue Tranquill

Jeffrey Bassa

LB:

Nick Bolton

Jack Cochrane

LB:

Leo Chenal

Cooper McDonald

CB (Cornerback):

Trent McDuffie

Nohl Williams

Kevin Knowles

CB:

Jaylen Watson

Kristian Fulton

Joshua Williams

S (Safety):

Bryan Cook

Jaden Hicks

S:

Chamarri Conner

Chris Roland-Wallace

Special Teams

K (Kicker):

Harrison Butker

H (Holder):

Matt Araiza

P (Punter):

Matt Araiza

LS (Long Snapper):

James Winchester

PR (Punt Returner):

Nikko Remigio

Brashard Smith

Jalen Royals

KR (Kick Returner):

Nikko Remigio

Brashard Smith

Jalen Royals