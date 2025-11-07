'Wicked: For Good': Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo preview 2 brand-new songs from upcoming film; watch

Wicked For Good: features Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Wicked For Good: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to reunite in the upcoming volume of the Wicked franchise. Following the trailer release of Wicked: For Good, the actresses made an appearance at NBC’s One Wonderful Night special, where they shared a preview of two new tracks from the movie, People reported.

Ahead of the preview, the makers of the film showcased the trailer, showcasing a heated face-off between Glinda and Elphaba. The sequel is also directed by Jon M. Chu and will see the return of cast members such as Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s special performance

While making a stop at the NBC event, Grande and Erivo delighted the audience, singing verses from two new tracks present in Wicked: For Good. Ariana Grande hummed to Glinda’s track, The Girl in the Bubble, while Erivo crooned the lyrics of No Place Like Home. Both songs are penned by the Oscar and Grammy-winning lyricist, Stephen Schwartz.

The songs ooze emotions with respect to the duo’s characters. Elphaba’s bittersweet ballad is about her love for Oz, despite all the negative experiences she had there.

As for the other track, The Girl in the Bubble talks about a disillusioned Glinda, who faces a dilemma while making a choice between Elphaba and the other citizens of Oz.

Grande and Erivo were joined on the stage by Wicked: For Good cast members Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode.

Aside from the song preview, the actors gave the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the film's sets, which are themed after the Land of Oz.

All we know about the Wicked franchise

After the success of the first part, the makers of Wicked have returned for volume two. The Jon M. Chu directorial received 10 Oscar nominations and won the awards for Costume Design and Production Design at the 2025 ceremony. The movie collected $750 million worldwide and has become the highest-grossing stage-to-screen adaptation.

As for the second part, the official synopsis of the movie states that after Elphaba is called the Wicked Witch, she “continues her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced animals.” On the other hand, Glinda “has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity.”

Wicked: For Good will be released in theatres on November 21.

FAQs

Q1. When will Wicked: For Good release in theatres?

Ans. Wicked: For Good will be released in theatres on November 21.

Q2. Who is the director of Wicked: For Good?

Ans. Jon M. Chu is the director of Wicked: For Good.

Q3. How many Oscar nominations did Wicked get?

Ans. Wicked received 10 Oscar nominations.