Martin Scorsese guesses his own movies with clues from Letterboxd reviews. Watch cute video with daughter Francesca

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese appeared in a new video with his daughter Fransesca. The clip showcased the filmmaker taking a quiz and guessing all of his movies from the Letterboxd reviews shared by the audience. The Killers of the Flower Moon director has been a part of the film industry since 1967 and is known for critically acclaimed movies like Goodfellas, Shutter Island, Taxi Driver, and many more. Martin Scorsese and Francesca Scorsese's new video revolves around Letterboxd reviews.(Getty Images via AFP)

The challenging part for the filmmaker in the video was to identify his projects only from a quip or one-line review dropped by the audience on the platform.

Martin Scorsese aces the guessing game

The video began with Francesca introducing herself and revealing the significance of recording the clip. She goes on to read the reviews shared by the audience on Letterboxd and asks her father to guess. One of the users wrote, “Ratatouille would’ve thrived in this environment. I won’t explain further.” Immediately getting it, Scorsese quipped, “Goodfellas.”

Another fan mentioned on the review platform, “My alternate title: White people ruin everything, the movie.” The director guessed the film to be Killers of the Flower Moon. Francesca also read a follow-up review for the film, which said, “Nothing could’ve prepared me for Leo’s teeth in this.”

The next review stated, “Pro-lobotomy propaganda, tbh,” and the filmmaker quipped, “Shutter Island.” Adding his personal notes, Scorsese added, “I wouldn’t go so far as to say pro-lobotomy; it’s a guy who… You have to see the whole film to get it.” Other films that the filmmaker went on to guess were Cape Fear, The Age of Innocence, and The Departed.

One movie that the director failed to identify was “The King of Comedy,” after the review read, “I hope Martin Scorsese never finds out about Stan Twitter.” Meanwhile, in the caption of the video, Francesca wrote, “He taught me cinema; I taught him Letterboxd.”

Martin Scorsese’s upcoming project

Martin Scorsese’s fun segment with his daughter came amid the release of docuseries Mr. Scorsese on Apple TV. The five-part series revolves around the director's life and the challenges he faced throughout his career.

According to Deadline, the filmmaker is in the middle of a new movie with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie will be based on the ghost story novel What Happens at Night.

FAQs

Q1. How many movies have Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio collaborated on?

Ans. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio worked together in six movies.

Q2. How many kids does Martin Scorsese have?

Ans. Martin Scorsese has three kids.

Q3. How old is Martin Scorsese?

Ans. Martin Scorsese is 82 years old.