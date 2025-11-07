Hilary Duff returns to music after 10 years with powerful new single Mature. All on her comeback

Hilary Duff is officially back on the music scene, over a decade after her last track. On November 6, the singer and actress dropped her new single Mature, marking her first original song in a decade since Breathe In. Breathe Out. in 2015. Hilary Duff recently announced a docuseries on her musical journey.(REUTERS)

According to E! Online, the release ushers in a more confident and adult version of Duff. The track was co-written by her husband, Matthew Koma, and comes with a visually stunning music video directed by Lauren Dunn.

A reflective and empowering music video

In the video, Duff is seen in a gold mini dress and fur coat, standing in front of her vanity mirror and getting ready for the stage. She performs solo under the spotlight. As E! Online described, it is a cinematic moment that introduces her “more grown-up era.”

Lyrics that tell a deeper story

Mature takes listeners on a lyrical journey through self-awareness and reflection. The New York Post noted that the song features raw and emotional lyrics, unlike Duff’s earlier pop hits.

“She looks like she could be your daughter / Like me before I got smarter,” she sings in the chorus. Other verses dive into past relationships and lessons learned, showing Duff’s evolution as a songwriter.

Speaking to her younger self

During an appearance on the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane, Duff said Mature is like a conversation with her younger self “about an experience that we had and just reflecting on it, and being okay with it and having a little tongue-in-cheek moment with yourself and accepting your past and being good with where you landed,” she explained.

Duff shared that her return was inspired by her fans, many of whom have grown up with her. “We’ve gone through a lot of the same things, relationships, anxiety, motherhood. I wanted to connect with them again.”

New music and a docuseries ahead

Earlier this year, Duff signed with Atlantic Records to release her next album. She also announced a docuseries that will chronicle her “long-awaited musical return,” showing her balancing family, recording sessions, and live performances.

With Mature, Hilary Duff celebrates her evolution from Disney Channel star to a confident, self-assured artist ready to embrace every part of her story.

FAQs

1. What is Hilary Duff’s new song Mature about?

Hilary Duff’s new song Mature is about growing up, learning from past relationships, and being comfortable with who you are today.

2. When was Mature released?

Mature was released on November 6, 2025, marking Hilary Duff’s first new song in ten years.

3. Who directed the Mature music video?

The video was directed by Lauren Dunn and shows Duff performing alone on stage, symbolizing self-reflection and confidence.