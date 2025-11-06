Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson stars as the King of Pop in electrifying first teaser, fans say: ‘Looks amazing’

Michael Jackson is a name that needs no introduction. When it was announced that a biopic would be made on his life, fans were expectedly excited. After much delay, the makers have now dropped the first official teaser of Michael, which sees the late musical legend's nephew step into the part. Jaafar Jackson in and as Michael in the teaser trailer.

About the Michael teaser

The minute-long teaser of the film gave fans a sneak peek into the role taken forward by Michael's nephew and the son of Jermaine Jackson, Jaafar Jackson, as the King of Pop. He works alongside legendary producer Quincy Jones (Kendrick Sampson) as they prepare to release Thriller, one of his most enduring works.

“I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this. The tracks are made, the songs are ready. Let’s take it from the top. ... This is your story," says Sampson as images of Jackson flash by in quick succession.

The official logline of the film reads, “MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”

How fans reacted

Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented, “The greatest entertainer to ever walk this planet. Without the internet, without social media, he still ruled the world like a king. Even today, no one comes close to the kind of global stardom MJ had.” A comment read, “The voice is so accurate i gasped.” Another said, “Seeing Jaafar playing as his uncle just made me smile... I've got high hopes for this movie... Please lawd make this good. Love you MJ!” “I'm speechless. It's unbelievable. We're not ready for the next year,” said another.

Michael also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, with Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and releases in theaters April 24, 2026.