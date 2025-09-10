Hilary Duff returns to music after 10 years, signs with Atlantic and teases docuseries

Hilary Duff is stepping back into music after a long break. On Tuesday, September 9, the actress and singer announced she has officially signed with Atlantic Records and will release new material for the first time in a decade. According to People, her last album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., dropped in 2015. At 37, Duff says she is ready to pick up where she left off. Along with new songs, she is also filming a docuseries that will follow the comeback from every angle. Hilary Duff announces new album after 10 years.(Instagram/ hilaryduff)

Docuseries captures the process

The project, directed and executive-produced by Sam Wrench, will dive into her personal and professional life during this return. According to the press release, it will track “ups, downs, and everything in between,” showing her balancing family life with recording sessions, rehearsals, and the nerves of stepping on stage again after ten years.

The series mixes interviews, live performances, and old footage from her personal archive. The title - Because That’s What Dreams Are Made Of - nods back to her Disney Channel days and the anthem fans still connect with.

Duff teased the project on Instagram with three photos. One shows her leaning back in a white T-shirt and jeans. Another has her holding a phone with lyrics while headphones sit nearby. The last shot features her in the studio, hugging her husband Matthew Koma as he plays keyboard. She captioned it: “new music … or something.”

A decade in the making

This comeback has been building. On August 27, she marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis with a reflective Instagram post. “Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis… Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did. To be continued….”

Back in June, Duff also celebrated the 10-year milestone of Breathe In. Breathe Out. She admitted the record “didn’t have major success” but said parts of it still felt true to her artistry.

