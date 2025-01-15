Mandy Moore's family finds refuge at Hilary Duff's house after Los Angeles wildfires destroy their homes

Hilary helps out Mandy's brother-in-law

Mandy's brother-in-law and musician, Griffin Goldsmith, took to his Instagram handle and penned a note of gratitude to Hilary and her husband, Matthew Koma. Griffin is the brother of Mandy's husband, Taylor Goldsmith; they're part of the band Dawes. Griffin lost his home in the LA wildfires.

“All of this so overwhelming. But what is as equally overwhelming is the amount of love and generosity we are on the receiving end of. Our dear friends @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff thought it wise to set up a gofundme for us to help with everything moving forward. Not to mention they are currently housing my brother’s family. They’ve taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately. This is the kindest act any human could do for another. They are the most beautiful, selfless people we’ve ever known,” Griffin wrote.

Mandy clapped back at trolls

Griffin also thanked all the donors as he and his wife received $205,000 from the GoFundMe page. Earlier, Mandy had also shared the GoFundMe link on her social media, only to receive flak for not supporting her own brother financially and asking for charity instead. She responded to the trolls in an Instagram Story, "People questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this GoFundMe and I’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything.”

Last week, Mandy shared that she's "devastated and gutted" after the Eaton Fire – located about 30 miles east of the Pacific Palisades Fire – rapidly spread in her neighbourhood. She revealed that she had evacuated and was safe with her "kids, dogs and cats." “Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night. Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel. Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don't know if our place made it. #eatonfire,” she had written.

She shared that her Altadena, California, home was burned down in the Eaton Fire. Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, James Woods, Diane Warren, Cameron Mathison and Ricki Lake among others have also lost their homes in wildfires.

On the work front, Mandy was last seen in the show Dr Death. Meanwhile, Hilary last starred in the show How I Met Your Father.