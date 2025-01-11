Mandy Moore hits back at critics who slammed her for family's LA fire relief fundraiser: ‘Kindly F off’

Mandy Moore has had enough of trolls criticising her for sharing a fire relief fundraiser for her family members. The 40-year-old took to Instagram Thursday to share a GoFundMe link for her brother-in-law, Griff, and her sister-in-law, Kit, who lost everything in the devastating Eaton fire. The This is Us star explained in the lengthy post that the couple need urgent support as they are expecting their first baby in just a few weeks. (FILES) US actress Mandy Moore arrives the 39th Annual Paleyfest an evening with "This Is Us" at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on April 2, 2022. A-list actors, musicians and other celebrities were among the tens of thousands of people affected by terrifying wildfires tearing through Los Angeles on January 8, 2025. Moore, the singer and "This Is Us" actress, told followers on Instagram she had fled with her children and pets from the path of the Altadena fire. "Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel. Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don't know if our place made it," she wrote. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)(AFP)

Mandy Moore hits back at critics who slammed her for sharing family's GoFundMe

“Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law Griff & Kit lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire,” Moore wrote. “With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever,” she added.

The Candy hitmaker went on to explain that “Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living.” Stressing the gravity of the situation, Moore continued, “It’s all so much.” “So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time…Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild,” she added.

“Link in bio and all the love…,” Moore went on before adding a note for her critics. “And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic,” the Walk to Remember star said.

“Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too,” Moore added before concluding with, “Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything.”