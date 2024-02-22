Kansas City parade shooter Lyndell Mays says he was ‘just being stupid,’ GoFundMe launched by mom taken down

Two men who have been charged with murder for the shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City have been identified as Dominic Miller, 18, and Lyndell Mays, 23, who were both shot and wounded during the incident. Miller and Mays have been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker of Jackson County said at a press conference, according to BBC. It is believed Miller is the one who shot Lisa Lopez Galvan, 43, dead. Lyndell Mays began to chase a person with a gun in his hand amid the argument, and shot at him (Jackson County Detention Center)

Court documents have now revealed that Mays said that he was “just being stupid” when he “advanced” on another group of people he was engaged in an argument with before the shooting unfolded. Mays was at the parade with two friends when he got into an argument with a group of individuals, as per a probable cause statement obtained by New York Post.

‘Just being stupid’

Mays began to chase a person with a gun in his hand amid the argument, and shot at him. This prompted others to pull their guns too. Mays admitted that he drew out his gun first and began shooting – saying he did so because he thought his female friend was going to be shot.

“Mays confirmed that he drew his gun first … and started shooting, all because they said, ‘I’m going to get you,’ and to him, that meant, ‘I’m going to kill you,’” the docs stated. “Mays stated the other individuals started shooting only after [he] shot first.”

When investigators asked Mays why he “advanced with them to begin with,” he replied, Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid.”

GoFundMe for Lyndell Mays

Meanwhile, Mays’ mother launched a GoFundMe for him, saying he was going through a “tragic time.” Teneal Burnside created the online fundraiser, adding photos when Mays is seen lying in a hospital bed recovering from nine bullet wounds. The GoFundMe was later taken down.

“He is in the ICU fighting for a recovery from several surgeries from going to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration with his older sister,” the now-deleted fundraiser said. “Getting shot multiple times at a time that was [meant] to bring so much joy to so many has [brought] pain and sadness to all that was attending,” it added.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and more charges may follow, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker of Jackson County said.