Why did Robin Wright leave US? Actress says moving to England was ‘liberating’

Robin Wright, best known for her role in Forrest Gump, is opening up about her decision to move out of the United States. The 59-year-old, who was born in Texas and raised in California, recently shifted her base to England with her architect boyfriend, Henry Smith. Robin Wright has moved out of the US.(AFP)

Robin Wright moves out of America

In an interview with The Times UK, the Princess Bride actress spoke about why she decided to move to England. “I love being in this country. There is a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They are living. They are not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed,” she said.

‘America is a s*** show’: Robin Wright

She called her move “liberating” before saying that "America is a s*** show." Wright, who was earlier married to Sean Penn, now rents a house by the seaside in England with her boyfriend, Henry Smith. Further talking about her move, she said, “Everyone’s building a huge house and I’m just done with all that — I love the quiet. And I’ve met my person. Finally.”

She also opened up about her relationship with Smith, revealing that they met at a country pub where he was accompanied by his dog. She asked if she could feed his dog, to which a man motioned towards her boyfriend, saying it was his dog. “Henry was standing at the bar, 6’2″, and he put his pint down, came over to me, and grabbed my shoulders,” Wright recalled. “He goes, ‘Who the f–k are you?’ And I said, ‘Who the f–k are you?’ And that was it.”

On the work front, Robin Wright will next be seen in Prime Video's psychological/erotic thriller show, The Girlfriend. Deadline reported that she has also directed a couple of episodes of the show, which premieres on September 10. The House of Cards star is not the first actor to move out of the US. Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Rosie O’Donnell, and Richard Gere have also left the country in recent years.

