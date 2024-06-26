Tom Hanks and Robin Wright's first look from Here revealed as they reunite after Forrest Gump; new film spans a century

The first look stills of Tom Hanks and Robin Wright from Here have arrived. The actors team up after Forrest Gump to star in Here, which has been directed by Robert Zemeckis. On Wednesday, Vanity Fair shared the first look pictures of the highly anticipated film, which will span over a century and see the stars de-aged to match the journey of their characters. (Also read: 4 interesting facts about Here, which reunites Tom Hanks with his Forrest Gump team after 30 years) Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the first look photos of Here.

Forrest Gump reunion

In one of the pictures, Tom and Robin are seen in the living room of their house in their younger years. A second picture sees the two characters from their wedding day, as family and friends gather to celebrate their special day at home. There is a still which finds both of them on a Christmas day in the 1970s. Another still from the film takes the viewers a few decades later as both the characters celebrate her 50th birthday together.

Here is based on the 2014 graphic novel by Richard McGuire, which in turn was adapted from a comic strip which the artist created in 1989. Here is told entirely from one fixed point of view, where the camera stays in one room as the characters spend most of their lives in that space. Tom plays Richard while Robin plays his wife Margaret.

About Here

Robert Zemeckis talked about the film and told Vanity Fair, “I’ve always been, for some reason, labeled as this visual effects guy. But those were always there to serve as the character arc. There’s always been a restlessness in trying. I’ve always thought that our job as filmmakers is to show the audience things that they don’t see in real life.”

He continued, “It only works because the performances are so good. Both Tom and Robin understood instantly that, ‘Okay, we have to go back and channel what we were like 50 years ago or 40 years ago, and we have to bring that energy, that kind of posture, and even raise our voices higher. That kind of thing.”

Here releases in theaters on November 15.