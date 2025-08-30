Who is Scooter Braun? Sydney Sweeney's rumoured boyfriend who has bad blood with Taylor Swift

Actress Sydney Sweeney (27) and music manager Scooter Braun are sparking romance rumors after being spotted together in Venice, Italy, this past June. The pair were seen strolling side by side shortly after attending Jeff Bezos’ wedding to Lauren Sánchez. Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are reportedly dating.(Instagram/sydney_sweeney/scooterbraun)

In videos shared on TikTok, Sweeney wore a chic black floral dress, while Braun kept his look neutral with sunglasses. According to Star Magazine, the 44-year-old has quietly told close friends that he and Sweeney are dating, but has asked them to keep things private for now.

Sweeney recently ended her engagement to longtime partner Jonathan Davino, with whom she had been since 2018. The couple called off their wedding earlier this year before officially splitting in April. This is not the first time that the Euphoria star has been linked to someone after her breakup. During Jeff Bezos’ wedding, she was also linked to NFL star Tom Brady and her co-star Glen Powell.

Also read: Sydney Sweeney says only girls disliked her bathwater soap, calls it hypocrisy: They all loved Jacob Elordi’s bathwater

Who Is Scooter Braun?

Scooter Braun is one of the biggest music managers in Hollywood. He is most famous for discovering and managing Justin Bieber and has also worked with big stars like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and J Balvin, as per his official website.

Born in New York in 1981, Braun has been a major player in the music industry for years, making headlines for big deals and controversies, including buying Taylor Swift’s old music catalog in 2019. He was also in a legal battle with Justin Bieber after the duo parted ways in 2023. His company, Ithaka Management Group, merged with the Korean company HYBE, the company behind the K-pop group BTS.

Scooter Braun family

Scooter Braun was earlier married to Yael Cohen; the couple tied the knot in 2014, and they have three kids: Jagger, Levi, and Hart, as reported by Star Magazine. They divorced in 2021, but Braun has been open about co-parenting and says, “We’re family forever.”

FAQs

Q1: How old is Scooter Braun?

A: Scooter Braun is 44 years old.

Q2: What is Scooter Braun known for?

A: He found Justin Bieber and manages Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato

Q3: Was Scooter Braun married before Sydney Sweeney?

A: Yes, he was married to Yael Cohen from 2014-2021 and they have 3 kids