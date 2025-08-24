Sydney Sweeney's co-star Halsey slams trolls boycotting their film over American Eagle controversy

Sydney Sweeney has been all over social media in the wake of her controversial jeans campaign. She also stars in the new film Americana, which underperformed at the box office amid the swirling controversy. Her co-star Halsey has now hit back at trolls who boycotted their film over American Eagle controversy. Sydney Sweeney and Halsey at a special screening for Americana in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

What Halsey wrote

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Halsey wrote, “I do agree that our words are important in this climate. I don’t, however, think that it’s fair for the news cycle to predatorily rip a hardworking director and his hardworking crew for their film that is completely separate from and unrelated to a (pretty dumb) advertising take.”

She added, “You should go see this movie. Because Tony Tost made an exceptional film, in honor of a genre he knows intimately. Because his work and his vision are greater than the 24hr gossip tabloid denim bulls--t.”

‘I’m not upset the film’s release is being hurt by the timing’

Meanwhile, in a now-deleted post on her X account, Halsey wrote: “I’m not upset the film’s release is being hurt by the timing. I am upset that a bunch of non-celebrity people involved in this film are being bullied by the media.”

“I have said everything I am permitted to say about my feelings on the ad. And if you’re a fan of mine and think I ‘support eugenics’ then idk what to say idk why you’re a fan then tbh…" she concluded.

Americana is a crime thriller film written and directed by Tony Tost in his film debut. It also stars Paul Walter Hauser, and had its world premiere at SXSW 2023.

The American Eagle controversy

For the unversed, after the American Eagle ad surfaced on social media, Sydney found herself at the centre of a political firestorm online, where many drew accusations of racial undertones in the tagline, which went as, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

Many accused the campaign as tone-deaf as the pun on ‘genes’ has been historically used to celebrate whiteness and attractiveness.