David Harbour's past comments about Millie Bobby Brown resurface amid harassment claim: ‘Had special relationship’

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has been accused of harassment and bullying by co-star Millie Bobby Brown, as per reports from Radar Online and Daily Mail. This comes just ahead of the release of the first part of Stranger Things Season 5 on Netflix. David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown share a father-daughter relationship on-screen in Stranger Things.(X/@thisdracarys)

Brown, 21, reportedly filed a ‘harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,’ as per Mail. The publication further reported the source say, “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.” Harbour is understood to have faced an internal enquiry in light of the accusations, and Brown even had her personal representative present on set when filming the final season of Stranger Things, as per Mail.

Amid this controversy, the 50-year-old actor's old comments about his much younger co-star have surfaced.

What David Harbour had said about Millie Bobby Brown

Harbour in a 2021 interview spoke about his relationship with Brown – something he said had developed from when the series began filming in 2016. Brown would have been 12 years old at the time.

Appearing on the That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast, the actor had said “Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit. I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry.”

He had added, “I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I've just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her.”

Harbour and Brown share a father-daughter relationship on-screen, with Jim Hopper having taken Eleven in, at the start of the Duffer brothers' show. Notably, Mail reported that the Brown's current allegations against Harbour do not make claims of any sexual impropriety.

Stranger Things Season 5 part 1 releases on November 26, and part 2 drops on December 25.