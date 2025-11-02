Millie Bobby Brown accuses David Harbour of bullying and harassment ahead of Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly filed a formal complaint against her co-star David Harbour, accusing him of “bullying and harassing” her during the production of the show’s upcoming fifth and final season. The shocking allegations come as Netflix prepares for the grand conclusion of one of its biggest global franchises. (Also read: Stranger Things Season 5 trailer drops: Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven returns for the epic final battle | Watch) Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown accuses David Harbour of harassment, prompting a lengthy internal investigation by Netflix ahead of the show's final season.

Millie accuses David of harrassment

According to a report by Radaronline.com , the 20-year-old actor, who plays Eleven, filed a formal complaint against Harbour, 50, prompting an internal investigation by Netflix. While the outcome of the probe remains undisclosed, sources have clarified that the allegations did not involve any sexual misconduct.

An insider told Radaronline.com, “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Despite the seriousness of the claims, Netflix has declined to comment, with insiders revealing that the streaming giant intends to keep the focus on the series finale. “It will be a theatrical event. Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man’s private life," a source said.

About Stranger Things

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things became a cultural phenomenon after its debut in 2016, blending sci-fi, horror, and 1980s nostalgia. The main cast returning for the final season includes Brown (Eleven), Harbour (Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers).

Netflix has announced that Stranger Things 5 will be released in three volumes. Volume 1 on November 26, 2025, Volume 2 on December 25, 2025, and the finale episode on December 31, 2025.