Stranger Things Season 5 trailer drops: Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven returns for the epic final battle | Watch

The Stranger Things Season 5 trailer has been released by Netflix. The final season of the hit series follows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends as they battle Vecna and the Upside Down one last time. Stranger Things Season 5 trailer: Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven battles Vecna one last time(X/@StrangerThings)

The trailer features a series of high-octane moments, with the characters involved in battling the monsters from the Upside Down, including the demogorgons. The fifth season of the show, created by the Duffer Brothers, will be its last one.

Stranger Things Season 5 trailer

The Stranger Things Season 5 trailer begins with Hawkins in the aftermath of the rifts opening across the city. The city is under a military quarantine, with authorities looking for Eleven. Vecna has disappeared from Hawkins, but “as the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread,” the synopsis reads.

As the trailer progresses, the seriousness of the situation is revealed with Eleven telling Mike (Finn Wolfhard), “This isn’t like one of your campaigns. You don’t get to write the ending.”

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) is indirectly referenced in the trailer, with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) wearing a Hellfire shirt in high school, referencing the Dungeons and Dragons club run by Munson before his death in the fourth season.

The promo also shows Eleven leaping over a barbed fence with her powers, indicating that she has gotten stronger. The final moments of the trailer show a battle between the main characters and the demogorgons. Vecna appears and commands Will (Noah Schnapp) to help him “one last time,” bringing the teen towards him.

Stranger Things Season 5 cast

Apart from Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, the show features Gaten Matarazzo, Schnapp, Sadie Sink, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, Jamie Campbell Bower, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

Stranger Things Season 5 release date

Netflix will be releasing the episodes in three batches. Part 1 of Stranger Things Season 5 will be out on Thanksgiving, November 26. The second set of three episodes will be released on Christmas. The season finale will be out on December 31. The Stranger Things finale will also get a theatrical release in select theaters across the US and Canada.

FAQs

When will the first batch of Stranger Things Season 5 episodes be released?

The episodes will be out on November 26.

Who plays Vecna in Stranger Things?

Jamie Campbell Bower plays the role of Vecna.

Will the Stranger Things Season 5 finale be released in cinemas?

Yes, the episode will be out in select theaters in the US and Canada