Stranger Things finale to premiere in 350 theaters across US and Canada: Release date, time, plot and more

Netflix has announced that the finale of Stranger Things will get a theatrical release. The move caught fans off guard after months of mixed signals from the streaming platform. Stranger Things finale to premiere in over 350 theaters across US and Canada: All on release date and time(X/Netflix)

Netflix reverses earlier decision

Stranger Things has become a global hit since its debut in 2016. The fourth season drew more than 140 million views worldwide.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria had earlier said the streamer would not release the finale in theaters, telling Variety that the show “has not suffered from lack of conversation or community.”

The Duffer Brothers also told the outlet that seeing the Stranger Things finale in theaters was something they had dreamed about for years. “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound and picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect way to celebrate the end of this adventure,”they said.

But plans seem to have changed following public demand and the Duffers’ open enthusiasm for a cinematic send-off. “People don’t get to experience how much time and effort is spent on sound and picture,” Matt Duffer said, adding, “It’s about experiencing it together, with fans.”

Stranger Things finale: When and where to watch

The two-hour finale, titled “The Rightside Up,” will premiere both on Netflix and in more than 350 theaters across the US and Canada on December 31 at 5 pm PT, running through January 1, 2026. It is the first time a Netflix series episode will be screened theatrically at this scale.

Also read: COLA 2026: Social Security payments to increase by $648? Here's what to know

Stranger Things Season 5 release schedule and plot

The final season will arrive in three parts, each tied to a major US holiday, per The Hollywood Reporter. Four episodes will drop during Thanksgiving week November 26. Three more will follow on Christmas Eve, December 24, and the finale on New Year’s Eve - closing one of the biggest series Netflix has ever produced.

Also read: Terry Rozier net worth and stats: Miami Heat guard arrested in gambling probe

Stranger Things Season 5 synopsis

Season five is set in the fall of 1987. Hawkins is under quarantine after the Rifts open, Vecna has vanished, and Eleven is forced into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance nears, the town faces - what Netflix calls - “a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before.”

Details on the theaters will be announced closer to the release. Screenings will include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage for fans attending in person.

FAQs:

When will the Stranger Things finale release?

The finale premieres on December 31, 2025, at 5 pm PT, both on Netflix and in theaters.

How long is the Stranger Things finale episode?

The final episode, titled “The Rightside Up,” runs two hours and serves as the show’s series finale.

How many theaters will screen the finale?

Over 350 theaters across the US and Canada will show the episode from December 31, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

What is Stranger Things Season 5 about?

Set in 1987, the final season follows Eleven and her friends as they reunite to confront Vecna one last time.