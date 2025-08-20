Stranger Things creators Duffer brothers officially exit Netflix for Paramount. What’s next for the spinoffs?

After months of speculation, it's official: Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer are leaving Netflix and heading to Paramount under a new, exclusive deal. The filmmaker duo, through their Upside Down Pictures banner, has signed a four-year agreement with Paramount Global and its parent company Skydance, marking a major shift in their creative journey. Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer sign exclusive four-year deal with Paramount after leaving Netflix.

What will happen to Stranger Things franchise?

According to Deadline, the new deal, confirmed by Paramount, will take effect after the Duffer Brothers' current Netflix contract concludes in April 2026. While their partnership with Netflix is ending, the brothers will remain involved in the Stranger Things franchise and related spinoffs, including the upcoming shows The Boroughs and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

The Paramount agreement will see the Duffers write, direct, and produce original content for Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, and Paramount’s streaming platforms. The deal is a major win for Paramount, giving the studio exclusive access to one of the most influential creative teams in modern entertainment.

The move also marks a reunion with familiar faces: Cindy Holland, now Chair of Paramount’s Direct-to-Consumer division, and Matt Thunell, President of Paramount TV Studios, were key executives at Netflix when the Duffers first pitched Stranger Things back in 2015.

The brothers are set to make films

In a joint statement, the brothers said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family. David, Josh, and Dana are passionate about bringing bold, original films to the big screen. To be part of that mission is not just exciting – it’s the fulfilment of a lifelong dream. And to do so at a studio with such a storied Hollywood legacy is a privilege we don’t take lightly.”

They added: “Our time at Netflix has been incredible. Ted, Bela, and Peter have given us the kind of creative freedom and support that artists dream of but so rarely receive. A decade in, they are family.”

While their next chapter will focus on creating original films and series for Paramount, fans of Stranger Things can rest assured. The Duffers will continue to oversee the final season (Stranger Things 5) and remain executive producers on the franchise’s future developments at Netflix.