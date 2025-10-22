Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a top-performing series on Netflix; know how it did against Wednesday, Untamed

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan debuted as a director on September 18 with the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The satirical comedy, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, received good reviews from the audience and garnered 9 million views on the OTT platform. Here’s a comparison of its performance to other series, such as Wednesday and My Life with the Walter Boys. Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with the Netflix web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. (PTI)

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is one of Netflix’s top performers

According to data released by Netflix, the third quarter of the year had Season 2 of Wednesday topping the charts with a whopping 114 million views. It was followed by the new series Untamed, bringing in 87 million views.

My Life with the Walter Boys, Amy Bradley is Missing, Hostage, and Bon Appétit, Your Majesty each garnered 36 million, 35 million, 35 million, and 32 million views, respectively.

The Hunting Wives, Billionaires' Bunker, Season 3 of Alice in Borderland, and In the Mud garnered 25 million, 20 million, and 15 million views, respectively. The Ba***ds of Bollywood followed that with 9 million views.

Upcoming shows on Netflix

The fag end of the year will see new seasons of Stranger Things, The Diplomat, The Witcher, Nobody Wants This, Emily in Paris, Love is Blind, Squid Game: The Challenge, Selling Sunset, Culinary Class Wars, The Believers, The Accident, Envious and Delhi Crime.

The list of new series includes Death by Lightning, The Beast in Me, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, Last Samurai Standing, Physical: Asia, Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will, Heweliusz, The Monster of Florence, and Single Papa.

Netflix also has films like Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Kathryn Bigelow’s A House of Dynamite, Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, The Perfect Neighbor, Train Dreams, Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, Troll 2 from Norway, Edward Berger’s Ballad of a Small Player, and Raat Akeli Hai 2 up for release.