Delhi Crime Season 3: Shefali Shah is back as DIG Vartika, fights 'ruthless' Huma Qureshi in her ‘most challenging case’

After the success of Seasons 1 and 2, Netflix has finally announced Season 3 of Shefali Shah's web series, Delhi Crime. The OTT platform shared an intriguing announcement video, hinting at the plot of the new season and creating a huge buzz among the audience. Shefali Shah's still from Delhi Crime season 3.

Delhi Crime Season 3 announced

The announcement video opens with DIG Vartika and her team discovering a truck loaded with young girls, uncovering a massive human trafficking operation in India, run by the ruthless trafficker Meena (played by Huma Qureshi). Vartika along with her team Neeti (Rasika Duggal) and Bhupi, follow a trail of clues that lead them to a vast trafficking network.

Netlfix's synopsis for the series reads, "When the search for an injured baby's missing mother unravels a massive human trafficking operation in India, DIG Vartika Chaturvedi faces the most challenging case of her career. Pitted against the ruthless trafficker Meena, Vartika and her team - Neeti, Bhupi, and the rest - must follow a trail of clues that leads them to uncover a vast trafficking network stretching far beyond India's borders. As the investigation intensifies, the stakes rise, and the case comes as a defining moment for Madam Sir."

Sharing the announcement video, Netflix wrote, "Open the case files. Madam Sir and the team are back! The Emmy Award-winning franchise returns with their toughest case yet. Delhi Crime: S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!" However, the release date of the series is yet to be announced, keeping the audience intrigued.

Expressing excitement for the third season, one fan wrote, "Wowww, I was waiting for S3!" Another commented, "It's good that the announcement has been made. Now quickly reveal the release date—I can't wait anymore." Another wrote, "Finally!!!!! She is backkk."

The makers of Delhi Crime said, “We're thrilled to return with Season 3 of Delhi Crime*. Madam Sir and her elite team face their most formidable challenge yet—an adversary who is both brutal and ambitious. Building on the raw intensity that earned the series global acclaim, this season delves deeper into the moral complexities of modern India, where progress comes at a price, and the line between victim and perpetrator sometimes blurs.”

About Delhi Crime season 3

Helmed by Tanuj Chopra and written by Tanuj, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, and Shubhra Swarup, the show is produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment. The show boasts an ensemble cast, including Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisth, and Jaya Bhattacharya, among others. The crime drama is set to stream on Netflix.