Shefali Shah goes to Rishikesh alone after family cancels on her; Parineeti Chopra wants her mom to learn from it

Shefali Shah recently had her 'Jaa Simran Jaa' moment after her family canceled the plans. The actor shared a heartwarming post about it on social media and now Parineeti Chopra, her Namaste England co-star, has turned her cheerleader for the same. Parineeti Chopra cheers for Shefali Shah as she goes on a solo trip.

Parineeti reacts to Shefali Shah taking a solo trip

On Tuesday, Parineeti Chopra appreciated Shefali Shah's move to go on a solo trip to Rishikesh after her family canceled the plans. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared Shefali Shah's post featuring a snapshot of her post-river rafting glow and wrote, "This is why I love her. Sending this to my mother."

Shefali Shah's solo trip to Rishikesh.

Last week, Shefali Shah took to Instagram, sharing a picture of her post-river rafting glow, she penned a note about how she felt guilty for going on a solo trip. The note read, "My family really doesn't know what they are missing. It's not as though I didn't try. The plan was for all four of us to come here but, the first hurdle was to align the dates of four people living in the same house under the same surname, probably as difficult as achieving celestial harmony where Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn align. (The next such alignment is due on 25th January 2025, make a note, must watch!)"

Despite aligning all dates and attempting to finalise a destination, the rest of her family members backed out from the plan. "'Let's chill at home together,' they said. Together? The last time I saw all of us together was in the Diwali photograph. Upset would be the understatement of the century to describe how I felt," she shared in the caption. While Shefali decided to go alone, the idea was not easy, as she was faced with "moral dilemmas - ranging from doubt (Should I go? Or shouldn't I?), guilt (How can I go alone without my family?), to major guilt (How can I spend so much on myself?)."

While Shefali Shah was last seen in the Three of Us, she will next be seen in the new season of her popular series, Delhi Crime. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, is currently focusing on building her career as a singer.