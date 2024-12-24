Parineeti Chopra proves it's cool to repeat outfits as she rocks stunning look from 5 years ago

Parineeti Chopra's latest look is proof that repeating outfits is totally cool. The actress rocked an outfit she first wore five years ago to The Kapil Sharma Show while promoting Kesari. This time, she brings the beautiful attire back, making a statement for sustainable fashion. With the festive season upon us, Parineeti's glam look brings all the festive cheer and serves as perfect inspiration for your next party look. Let's decode her style and take some notes. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra’s hot pink off-shoulder dress is a Barbie-core dream come true: Watch ) Parineeti Chopra rocks 5-year-old outfit with glamour and grace.(Instagram/@parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra repeats stunning outfit

On Tuesday, Parineeti gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of glam pictures accompanied by the caption, "I repeated this outfit for an event yesterday, from many years ago. Batao kahan pehna tha". In the post, the Chamkila actor can be seen looking absolutely glamorous as she strikes sultry poses.

Decoding her look

Parineeti's look features a crop top from Zara with a scoop neckline, full sleeves, and sheer fabric adorned with golden sequin embellishments, radiating glam and glitz. She layered it with a black tank top underneath. She paired it with a beige skirt by designer Sanjana Batra, featuring a waist belt and pleated fabric with a cropped hemline. Showcasing the perfect blend of glamour and grace, her outfit is a must-bookmark for your festive wardrobe.

In terms of accessories, Parineeti kept it minimal to let her outfit shine. For this look, she became her own makeup artist and decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, smudged eyeliner, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. Assisted by hairstylist Bhavya Arora, she styled her luscious shoulder-length tresses into soft curls and left them loose in a middle partition, perfectly complementing her glam look.