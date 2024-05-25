Parineeti Chopra's stylish casual look in off-shoulder white dress is meant to be bookmarked for your next summer outing

Parineeti Chopra was spotted in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, looking all bright and beaming in a chic outfit. The Chamkila actress is a total stunner who is always hitting the fashion targets like a pro. Whenever Pari steps out, she makes sure to steal the limelight with her incredible dressing sense and undeniable beauty. Whether it's a sartorial saree or a red carpet-worthy gown, the actress can pull off any look to perfection. Her latest appearance is no exception, as she oozes effortless glamour in a simple, breezy white dress and denim jacket that exudes summer fashion vibes and needs to be bookmarked for your next outing. Let's decode her chic look and take some style notes. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate their first Diwali in style, donning stunning ethnic ensembles. Check pics ) Parineeti Chopra looks stylish in white flared maxi dress and blue denim jacket.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Decoding Parineeti Chopra's effortlessly stylish look

Parineeti's look for the outing showcases the perfect blend of style and comfort. Her outfit features an off-the-shoulder neckline, a smoked pattern at the bust, a beautiful flare at the bottom and a maxi-length hemline. She paired it with a chic blue denim jacket with open buttons and folded sleeves. Keeping her accessories minimal, she styled her look with white platform heel sandals and black round shaped sunglasses.

Her minimalist make-up look features mascaraed lashes, rosy cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With her lustrous locks pulled back into a high ponytail, she completed her effortlessly stylish casual look. With the summer season in full swing, her gorgeous look is just perfect as it is comfortable, light, airy yet stylish. You can accessorise it in a variety of ways depending on the occasion and you will be ready to turn heads and steal hearts.

Ever since Parineeti's pictures and videos went viral on social media, her fans couldn't stop talking about it. Her posts are getting tons of likes and comments with her followers gushing over her look. One fan wrote, "Beauty queen" while another described her as "Most stylish". We can't wait to see her next trendsetting looks.

Meanwhile, in her professional life, Parineeti Chopra recently appeared in Imtiaz Ali's "Amar Singh Chamkila." The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, garnered significant praise for the performances of both Diljit and Parineeti. On the other hand, Ranveer will soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar's "Don 3."