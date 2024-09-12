Parineeti Chopra’s hot pink off-shoulder dress is a Barbie-core dream come true: Watch

Parineeti Chopra is here to splash your feed with some serious pink vibes! Spotted on Thursday afternoon while shooting in the city, the Chamkila star looked absolutely radiant in a pretty pink dress, effortlessly nailing that Barbie-core vibe. Parineeti's style mantra is all about keeping it minimal yet chic. Whether she's rocking an ethnic outfit or a sleek pantsuit, she pulls off every look with flair. Her new body-hugging dress is no different—it's gorgeous and sure to steal your heart. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra's stylish casual look in off-shoulder white dress is meant to be bookmarked for your next summer outing ) Parineeti Chopra's stuns in radiant pink bodycon dress(Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra stuns in pink bodycon dress

For her latest look, Parineeti chose a stunning dress in a gorgeous hot pink shade. It features an off-shoulder neckline and a trendy wrap design that adds a modern twist. The bodycon fit perfectly hugs her figure, highlighting her beautiful curves with elegance. The knee-length hemline gives the outfit a chic and understated vibe, making her look absolutely stunning.

For accessories, Parineeti kept it minimal to let her outfit take center stage. She paired her stunning dress with silver hoop earrings and nude stiletto heels, keeping the focus on her ensemble. Her makeup look was equally understated yet flawless, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, rosy cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and soft nude lipstick. Her luscious hair was styled in soft curls, parted to the side, and cascading beautifully down her shoulders, perfectly complementing her chic look.

How fans reacted

Her pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, with fans showering her posts with tons of likes and comments. One fan wrote, "So beautiful," while another commented, "She looks like a Barbie." Many others flooded her post with fire and heart emojis, reflecting the excitement and admiration of her followers.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, which also features Diljit Dosanjh. This biographical drama is centred on the life of the iconic Punjabi singer known for his record-breaking hits. The film premiered earlier this year on Netflix and garnered widespread praise and affection from both audiences and critics.