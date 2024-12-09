Parineeti Chopra says she doesn't regret choosing Amar Singh Chamkila over Animal: ‘I was offered so much more’

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal became a huge success at the box office. However, before Rashmika, Sandeep Reddy Vanga envisioned Parineeti Chopra as Geetanjali, but the actor stepped away from the project. Parineeti has now revealed reason behind choosing Amar Singh Chamkila over Animal. Parineeti Chopra reveals why she chose Amar Singh Chamkila over Animal.

Parineeti Chopra shares why she chose Amar Singh Chamkila over Animal

Parineeti Chopra, along with her husband Raghav Chaddha appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, speaking to Rajat Sharma, Parineeti said she had no regrets losing Rashmika Mandanna's role in Animal. She said, "To be honest, I think higher power had something better for me. I was doing that film; almost everything was worked out. But on the same dates, I was offered Chamkila.”

Parineeti Chopra doesn't regret rejecting Animal

She further added how her role in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila was an 'irresistible opportunity' and said, "I was offered many songs, I was singing songs composed by AR Rahman. I was offered to do so much more, that I chose Chamkila. The love, support, recognition, respect, and nominations which I got because of Chamkila, I think I don’t regret it. I am happy."

Not only this, the actor's husband also revealed how Amar Singh Chamkila played an important role in their relationship. He said that when Parineeti returned to India, she came directly to Punjab for the film's shoot, which led to them meeting each other frequently, because of which their relationship grew stronger. He also added that their visits to Gurudwara Chamkaur Sahib deepened their bond.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila is the movie that revolves around the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his assassination. While Diljit Dosanjh played the titular role, Parineeti Chopra played the role of his second wife, Amarjot. Both the actors were praised by the critics and the audience, and the biographical drama became one of the most watched films on Netflix India. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, on the other hand, was released in theatres and did a business of ₹900 crore at the box office worldwide.