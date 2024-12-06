Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to appear on Aap Ki Adaalat. Watch them sing their wedding song in promo

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha will be seen on the India TV show Aap Ki Adalat. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, anchor Rajat Sharma shared a video of the couple on the show. (Also Read | Alarming AQI levels in Delhi cannot stop Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha from cycling outdoors. Watch) Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot last year.

Parineeti, Raghav will be part of a show

In the short clip, Parineeti sang her wedding song O Piya. Raghav Chadha briefly joined her. As Parineeti continued singing, Raghav smiled and looked at her. Parineeti shared the post with the caption, "An honour, sir. Thank you for having us. @RajatSharmaLive @raghav_chadha #AapKiAdalat."

Fans react to couple's new video

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Can't wait to watch this episode, power couple setting goals together." A person wrote, "Absolutely superb !! May God bless you with happiness and togetherness till eternity." A tweet read, "Cant wait For This One. @ParineetiChopra @raghav_chadha Parizaade Love Always #ParineetiChopra Sunshine Always." "He is so sweet, the way he looks at Parineeti. Smitten, mesmerised," read another comment.

About Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Last month, Parineeti and Raghav attended the famous Maa Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. The couple was accompanied by Raghav's mother and other family members. Raghav and Parineeti looked moved by the spiritual experience as they participated in the Ganga puja. They were welcomed with traditional angavastra, prasadam, and a memento.

About Parineeti's film

Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila in which she starred with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.