Alarming AQI levels in Delhi cannot stop Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha from cycling outdoors. Watch

Parineeti Chopra is in Delhi, and making the most of the winter mornings with husband Raghav Chadha. The actor was spotted out on a cycle along with Raghav on Tuesday morning. The two decided to step out during the early morning even as the air quality in Delhi reached ‘alarmingly high’ levels, with most AQI stations touching 500-mark (severe plus) even on Tuesday. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra goes full filmy to wish Raghav Chadha on birthday with a Reel on their polar opposite personalities) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha cycled together in Delhi on Tuesday.

Parineeti and Raghav spotted cycling in Delhi

The new video that has been shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram showed Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha enjoying their cycle ride together. For the occasion, Parineeti opted for a black t-shirt with matching track pants, and white sneakers. Raghav also twinned in an all-black ensemble. The two cycled on the nearly-empty streets of Delhi.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi's Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium and several other places touched the 500-mark at 5am on Tuesday, prompting concerns about health and safety.

More details

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the industry as well as many politicians.

The two were in Varanasi earlier this month, where they were accompanied by Raghav's mother and family members. The couple attended the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. They were welcomed by Angavastram, prasad and a memento, which was presented to them by Ganga Seva Nidhi President Sushant Mishra, Founder Member Indu Shekhar Sharma, Treasurer Ashish Tiwari, and Secretary Hanuman Yadav.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. Meanwhile, Raghav is a Member of Rajya Sabha and part of the Aam Aadmi Party.