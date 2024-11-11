Parineeti Chopra goes full filmy to wish Raghav Chadha on birthday with a Reel on their polar opposite personalities

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's marriage is a classic case of what happens when a full-blown mainstream actor ties the knot with a solemn, restrained modern politician. The actor wished her husband with a rather filmy video on his birthday on Monday. (Also Read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha perform Ganga aarti in Varanasi. See pics) Parineeti Chopra has a 'filmy' birthday wish for Raghav Chadha.

What Parineeti posted

Parineeti took to her Instagram handle to share a Reel populated by short clips of her and Raghav individually, with the Punjabi poem in the background detailing how they're like chalk and cheese. The only clip that has both of them is the first one, in which Parineeti, dressed in black, strikes a filmy pose, as Raghav, decked in white and sitting next to her, looks away, perfectly encapsulating the essence of Parineeti's wishes. The music against which the Reel plays is the theme of Aditya Chopra's 2000 hit romantic drama Mohabattein, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

In her caption, Parineeti wrote, “Happiest bday my Ragaii. (heart eyes emoji) Your grace, honesty, patience and maturity make me wanna be a better person every day. You graciously lead me and teach me how to be strong, the value of emotional stability and the true meaning of respect and love. I promise to never stop learning from you. (red and pink hearts emoji) Everyone around me says it because its true, “they dont make gentlemen like you anymore”. I’m glad God gave me the best one of them all (loved emoji) (Also in the middle of all this classiness, how are you actually the biggest jokester and goofball of all?? #ChupaRustam) P.S. He’s gonna find this reel tooooooo filmy guys. (monkey eyes closed emoji) Send help!” Actor Shilpa Shetty commented on Parineeti's post, “Too cute (heart emoji).”

About Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

On the work front, Parineeti was seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. Meanwhile, Raghav is a Member of Rajya Sabha and part of the Aam Aadmi Party.