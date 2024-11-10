Menu Explore
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha perform Ganga aarti in Varanasi. See pics

BySugandha Rawal
Nov 10, 2024 10:29 PM IST

For the spiritual outing, Parineeti Chopra opted for a green ethnic attire, while Raghav Chadha was seen in a white kurta pyjama.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and husband-politician Raghav Chadha sought blessings in Varanasi on Sunday. The couple attended the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, immersing themselves in the divine ambience. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha feel ‘blessed’ as Swami Avimukteshwaranand visits their home. Watch

They were accompanied by Raghav's mother and family members.(HT Photos)
They were accompanied by Raghav's mother and family members.

Spiritual outing

They were accompanied by Raghav's mother and family members. It is believed that being there for the aarti turned out to be a moment of tranquillity for the couple. For the spiritual outing, Parineeti opted for a green ethnic attire, while Raghav was seen in a white kurta pyjama.

Ganga Seva Nidhi President Sushant Mishra said that Parineeti and Raghav worshipped Maa Ganga with their family members. Apart from doing the aarti, they both sat there and watched the aarti too. "They were left mesmerised. A large number of fans also gathered at the ghat. Both of them said that they will come again, calling it a wonderful moment of our life,” read a statement.

They were welcomed by Angavastram, prasad and a memento, which was presented to them by Ganga Seva Nidhi President Sushant Mishra, Founder Member Indu Shekhar Sharma, Treasurer Ashish Tiwari, and Secretary Hanuman Yadav.

Last month, Parineeti and Raghav posted pictures and videos of Swami Shankaracharya Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati visiting their home on Instagram. Parineeti also wrote about feeling ‘blessed’ about the visit.

About the couple

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Parineeti celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Raghav in the Maldives. From cycling on the beach to walking hand-in-hand, the couple looked happy and relaxed.

On the work front, she was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she starred with Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was released on Netflix in March this year.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
