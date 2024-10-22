Parineeti Chopra says Raghav Chadha is ‘gift from God’ after his sweet birthday post for her; Priyanka Chopra wishes too

As actor Parineeti Chopra clocked her 36th birthday, her husband Raghav Chadha and cousin Priyanka Chopra wished her. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Raghav shared a bunch of pictures featuring the duo and penned a long note. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif to Parineeti Chopra: How Bollywood wives celebrated Karwa Chauth) Parineeti Chopra turned 36 on October 22.

Raghav shares unseen pics with Parineeti

In a picture, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha sat outdoors during one of their trips and posed for the camera. Raghav was also seen giving Parineeti a kiss on her cheek in another photo. Several other pictures featured the duo posing against mountains and inside cafes. A few solo photos of Parineeti enjoying the snow, inside the recording studio and feasting on scrumptious food were also part of the post.

Raghav, Priyanka wish Parineeti

Sharing the picture, Raghav captioned the post, “Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace —sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person…As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true. You, Paru, are my most precious gift, and I’ll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess!”

Parineeti reacts to their wishes

Replying to it, Parineeti wrote, "Ragaiiiiii (smiling face with heart-eyes emojis)" and Raghav responded with a red heart emoji. Parineeti also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "OMG. This man...Gift from God." Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of Parineeti on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday Tisha. Sending you lots of love on your special day." Re-sharing it, Parineeti said, “Thank you Mimi didi.”

Priyanka shared a photo of Parineeti on her Instagram Stories.

About Parineeti, Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding took place in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Parineeti's film

Fans saw Parineeti last in Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila presented the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses. Diljit portrayed 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

He emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.