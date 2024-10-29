Menu Explore
Parineeti Chopra endorses Vidya Balan's jibe at body shamers: 'Blamers will be blamers'

ByDevansh Sharma
Oct 29, 2024 01:07 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra shared a Reel featuring Vidya Balan in which she's subtly giving it back to those who have body-shamed her.

Vidya Balan's views on body shaming in a recent interview seem to have echoed with Parineeti Chopra. After the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor spoke about her journey of weight loss and how she dealt with body shamers, Parineeti gave her a shoutout on social media. (Also Read – ‘My father felt very bad’: Vidya Balan on not getting any nominations for Bhool Bhulaiyaa)

Parineeti Chopra endorses Vidya Balan's jibe at body shamers
Parineeti Chopra endorses Vidya Balan's jibe at body shamers

Parineeti endorses Vidya's jibe

Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories on Monday evening and reposted a Reel by a journalist in which Vidya addressed body shamers. She's heard saying in the video, “We have to all remember that shamers will be shamers, blamers will be blamers. To them, I just want to say (uses her middle finger to wipe off a tear)." Parineeti wrote along with the Reel, “And goodnight! (face with sunglasses and laughing emojis).”

What Vidya said about weight loss

In an interview with Galatta India, Vidya spoke about losing weight drastically this year. “You know, all my life, I have struggled to be thin. I have dieted and exercised like crazy, and sometimes, I would lose weight, and it would come back… and then, early this year, I met a nutritional group called Amura (Amura Health) in Chennai. They said, 'It is just inflammation; it is not fat'. So, they put me on a diet to get rid of the inflammation, elimination of inflammation it is called, and it worked beautifully for me and the weight went like that because they eliminated foods that were not suiting me. I have been a vegetarian all my life, (yet) I didn't know palak and doodhi (spinach and bottle gourd) don't suit me. We think all vegetables are good for us, but that is not the case. You have to figure out what's good for you as just because it is good for someone else, it may not be good for you,” the actor said.

On the work front, Vidya will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will release in cinemas this Friday on November 1. Meanwhile, Parineeti last starred in Amar Singh Chamkila.

