Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE: PM to release over ₹20,000 crore benefitting over 9 crore farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi on Tuesday to launch the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. This initiative aims to provide financial benefits totalling over ₹20,000 crore to more than 9.26 crore farmers across the country. Additionally, PM Modi will distribute certificates to over 30,000 self-help groups trained as Krishi Sakhis, who will act as agricultural extension workers.
The event is jointly organized by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government.
This marks one of PM Modi's initial actions after beginning his third term in office.
The event will include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and various state ministers.
Later in the evening, around 7 PM, Modi will attend the Ganga Aarti ceremony at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat. Following that, he will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple at 8pm.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE: PM to interact with farmers in Varanasi
In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi said, “I will have the opportunity to interact with my farmer brothers and sisters in Varanasi today at 5 pm.” He will also participate in the Ganga aarti in the evening.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE: PM to release certificates to over 30,000 SHGs
During his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will release certificates to over 30,000 SHGs trained as Krishi Sakhis, who will work as para extension workers.
Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE: Jairam Ramesh slams PM Modi
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Today again the headlines scream that the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri will release the 17th instalment of PM Kisan. This is how headlines keep getting recycled.”
Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE: People gave vote of no-confidence in PM, says Congress
On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first event in Varanasi after the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress criticized him. They said the voters in his constituency showed no confidence in him because he narrowly defeated his Congress opponent after trailing behind in several rounds of counting. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also raised nine questions to the prime minister about various issues affecting his constituency. Ramesh specifically questioned why the river Ganga remains polluted despite the government spending ₹20,000 crore on the Namami Gange project.