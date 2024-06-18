Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE: PM to release over ₹20,000 crore benefitting over 9 crore farmers

Narendra Modi in Varanasi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi on Tuesday to launch the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. This initiative aims to provide financial benefits totalling over ₹20,000 crore to more than 9.26 crore farmers across the country. Additionally, PM Modi will distribute certificates to over 30,000 self-help groups trained as Krishi Sakhis, who will act as agricultural extension workers. ...Read More

The event is jointly organized by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government.

This marks one of PM Modi's initial actions after beginning his third term in office.

The event will include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and various state ministers.

Later in the evening, around 7 PM, Modi will attend the Ganga Aarti ceremony at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat. Following that, he will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple at 8pm.