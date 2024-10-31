EXCLUSIVE| Parineeti Chopra on Diwali: I am in Delhi so that I get to celebrate with my husband Raghav and family

Parineeti Chopra is a big bundle of excitement today. Diwali is one of her favourite festivals, and she has flown down to be with husband, politician Raghav Chadha and her entire family on the day. "It is a big festive week for us because Karwa Chauth was followed by my birthday, which is a bigger festival than any other festival! (laughs) My entire family has come down from Ambala to Delhi, as that is convenient for them. The cherry on the cake is I get to see Raghav," gushes Chopra, who has been shuttling between London, Delhi and Mumbai for work commitments. Parineeti Chopra poses for HT City.

As she chats with us in the middle of her Diwali prep at her house, she says the choice for was between spending the day alone in Mumbai, or make it a family affair. "It's the people who make it a festival, family does. That's what is prominent in Delhi- people go to each other's houses. I am just coming from a pooja that happened at our home. It's wonderful to see how people decorate their houses," she adds.

Making the affair extra special is the fact that her last outing, Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh, was met with acclaim from all quarters in 2024. "I am going to have a very Chamkila Diwali," Chopra chuckles.

Apart from quality time with the near and dear ones, the most favourite part of the festival of lights, for the actor, is going about the decorations. She recalls, "I remember as a child, I would get a carton of candles from mom. It was my responsibility to put them in the gardens, the terrace. I used to love that time alone with myself. Then my brothers Sahaj and Shivang, and I would fight about who will light the candles. Decor, even today, is something big for me. I make our rangoli, do the selections. The beauty of decorating your house's entrance, mandir lies in doing it yourself. I would do it even when I was alone in Mumbai. To do it with my family is something I cherish."