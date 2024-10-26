Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha feel ‘blessed’ as Swami Avimukteshwaranand visits their home. Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, had a divine morning on Saturday. The duo posted pictures and videos of Swami Shankaracharya Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati visiting their home on Instagram. Parineeti also wrote about feeling ‘blessed’ about the visit. (Also Read: Parineeti Chopra says Raghav Chadha is ‘gift from God’ after his sweet birthday post for her; Priyanka Chopra wishes too) Shankaracharya Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's home.

Parineeti Chopra on Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s visit

Swami Avimukteshwaranand visited Parineeti and Raghav’s home in Delhi on Saturday morning. Raghav posted a video on Instagram of the family welcoming him home with an aarti. Parineeti posted pictures of them seeking blessings from the Swami, writing that it was a privilege for him to accept their invitation.

She wrote, “This morning @raghavchadha88 and I feel especially blessed by divine grace; as Shankaracharya Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati ji graced our humble home. For him to accept our invite is a divine privilege; one we never imagined possible.”

Parineeti added that they pray for his continued blessings, writing, “His divinity has brought us closer to the true essence of spirituality and the eternal teachings of Sanatan Dharma. We feel deeply thankful and grateful that he blessed us today. And we pray for his continued blessings upon our family..#blessed #JaiShreeRam.”

Raghav also wrote in Hindi, “Oh, what fortune it is for us… The Lord Himself has graced my home. Today, Parineeti Chopra and I are overwhelmed with emotion; the doors of our fortune have opened, and we are all blessed. The knower of dharma and the highest representative of Sanatan culture, the revered Shankaracharya Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji, has graced our residence with his presence today.”

Parineeti, Raghav’s wedding

Parineeti and Raghav got married in September last year after being spotted together a few times. Parineeti posted pictures of their vacation on their first anniversary, calling him a ‘perfect gentleman’.

Listing out everything she loves about Raghav, she wrote, “I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because.…me!) , a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law & son in law. Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much.Why didn’t we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE.”

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she played Amarjot Kaur. Diljit Dosanjh played the titular role.