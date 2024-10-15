Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha deck up for friend's wedding in Turkey; Sania Mirza is there too

Actor Parineeti Chopra is currently in Turkey celebrating the wedding of her friends. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Parineeti has shared photos as she was joined by her husband-politician Raghav Chadha in Bodrum. Parineeti also re-shared a post by tennis star Sania Mirza as they spent time together. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha take a walk on the beach, cycle as they celebrate 'quiet' first wedding anniversary) Parineeti Chopra is in Turkey for a friend's wedding. She also met Sania Mirza there.

Parineeti shares pic with Raghav

Parineeti posted a photo as she and Raghav Chadha sat with their feet stretched while enjoying the view of the ocean. They didn't share pictures of their faces but only of their legs. The actor simply wrote, "Mine (smiling face with hearts emoji)" and tagged Raghav. Parineeti also shared a picture of herself in wedding finery. She wore a pink suit with pearl necklace and took a selfie under a sun umbrella. Parineeti also shared a video of the varmala ceremony of the bride and groom. A video showed Raghav dancing with the groom at the wedding too. He wore a khaki Pathani suit for the party.

Parineeti met Sania Mirza too

Sania Mirza shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram as she spent time with her family and friends. One of the photos showed Sania and Parineeti sitting on a boat in the evening. Parineeti leaned on Sania as both of them smiled. Sania captioned the post, "Soul(is)ful (pinched fingers and peace sign emojis)."

Parineeti shared photos on her Instagram Stories.

Parineeti re-posted it on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Got some hugs in this week", and also tagged Sania. The actor also shared a bunch of pictures and videos from her friend's wedding.

About Parineeti and Raghav

A few days ahead of her Turkey trip, Parineeti celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Raghav in Maldives. From cycling on the beach to walking hand-in-hand, the couple looked happy and relaxed. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Parineeti last film

Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she starred with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film which released on Netflix in March this year. Diljit portrayed Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.