Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha take a walk on the beach, cycle as they celebrate 'quiet' first wedding anniversary

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician-husband Raghav Chadha gave their fans a glimpse of their first wedding anniversary celebrations. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, they shared posts and wrote sweet notes for each other. (Also Read | Raghav Chadha shares old video of ‘Paru’ Parineeti Chopra ‘looking like a child, singing like a pro’. Watch) Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra shared posts on Instagram.

Parineeti shares a post

Parineeti shared a picture on Instagram as she and Raghav Chadha sat on chairs on the beach looking towards the water while enjoying beverages. The words 'Happy anniversary' were written on the sand. Parineeti hugged Raghav at sunset in the next photo. The duo walked on the beach and shared a conversation in a clip.

The actor captioned the post, "We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us.. But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn’t be more grateful. Ragaii - I don't know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you. I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because.…me!) , a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law & son in law. Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much. Why didn’t we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE."

Raghav pens note

Raghav also posted similar pictures and a video on Instagram. He also added a clip of the duo cycling. The AAP leader wrote, "A year already? It feels like just yesterday we were exchanging vows. I wish we’d met sooner. You’ve made every day so special, whether it’s the quiet moments at home or the big adventures around the world. You’ve been my rock, my support system, and my best friend through it all. Thank you for making this year so unforgettable. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us, Paru. Happy first anniversary, my love!"

About Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Parineeti's last film

The actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. In the musical biopic, Diljit plays the lead role of Amar Singh Chamkila, while Parineeti stars as his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The film released directly on Netflix on April 12, 2024. It marked the filmmaker's feature film debut on a streamer.