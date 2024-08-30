 Raghav Chadha shares old video of ‘Paru’ Parineeti Chopra ‘looking like a child, singing like a pro’. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
Raghav Chadha shares old video of ‘Paru’ Parineeti Chopra ‘looking like a child, singing like a pro’. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Aug 30, 2024 10:06 AM IST

Parineeti Chopra also shared that she was waiting for Raghav Chadha to call her but he was busy on sharing cute videos on Instagram.

Actor Parineeti Chopra has responded after her husband, politician Raghav Chadha said he got goosebumps listening to her sing. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Raghav posted an old clip of the actor singing Sajde from her 2014 film Kill Dil, which also starred Ranveer Singh. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra watches Raghav Chadha's Parliament speech on Sansad TV in London; says it's ‘only way to see him’ now)

Parineeti Chopra spoke on Instagram about Raghav Chadha's recent post.
Parineeti Chopra spoke on Instagram about Raghav Chadha's recent post.

Raghav shares old clip of Parineeti singing

Sharing the video, Raghav Chadha wrote, “Goosebumps!!!!! Found this gem - my wife looking like a child, but singing like a pro.. (Smiling face with heart-eyes emoji). Paru, why don’t you sing more often?”

Reacting to the post, Parineeti captioned it, "Whatttt?! Whatt surprise is this! I'm waiting for your call and you're posting on social media? But also, of course forgiven because of this (face with tears of joy emoji)."

Parineeti reacts

Parineeti also took to her Instagram Stories and shared the video. She wrote, "His romantic gestures are hard to understand! (See-no-evil monkey and face with tears of joy emojis)." The actor, who is currently in London, often shares adorable photos of the couple to express her love for her husband.

Parineeti also took to her Instagram Stories and shared the video.
Parineeti also took to her Instagram Stories and shared the video.

Parineeti often shares pics of Raghav

Last month, the actor dropped a picture of Raghav and expressed her admiration and love for him. She posted a candid picture of him sitting in a cafe, looking at his phone. In the picture, Raghav was dressed in a cream shirt, beige pants, and a black half-sleeve jacket. Earlier on July 14, the couple attended the Wimbledon Final.

About Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Parineeti's last film

The actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. In the musical biopic, Diljit plays the lead role of Amar Singh Chamkila, while Parineeti stars as his wife, Amarjot Kaur. The film released directly on Netflix on April 12, 2024. It marked the filmmaker's feature film debut on a streamer.

Raghav Chadha shares old video of 'Paru' Parineeti Chopra 'looking like a child, singing like a pro'. Watch
© 2024 HindustanTimes
