Parineeti Chopra watches Raghav Chadha's Parliament speech on Sansad TV in London; says it's ‘only way to see him’ now

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha recently made a strong case for reducing the minimum age for contesting elections in India to 21 years from the current 25 years. His wife, actor Parineeti Chopra, has been closely following his speeches in the Parliament, while she is away from Delhi. Also read | Parineeti Chopra says she's started following politics after marriage with Raghav Chadha: ‘Ab toh karna padta hai’ Parineeti Chopra says the 'only way to see' Raghav Chadha nowadays is via 'watching his Parliament speeches live'.

'The only way to see him from miles away'

On Wednesday, Parineeti took to Instagram to share a video of herself 'watching his Parliament speech live' as she gave a peek into their 'long distance' relationship.

She wrote, "From binge watching shows to watching his Parliament speeches LIVE on Sansad TV - who knew? The only way to see him from miles away!" She added the hashtag 'long distance' to her caption.

What Raghav said in the Parliament

Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party MP raised the issue of minimum age to contest elections during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, highlighting that India is one of the youngest countries in the world, with an average age of 29 years. He said 65 percent of India's population is below the age of 35 years and more than 50 percent under 25 years.

Raghav said that 29 percent of the people elected to the first Lok Sabha were below the age of 40 years.; in the last Lok Sabha (17th), only 12 percent of MPs were under 40 years. "We are a young country with old politicians. We must aspire to become a young country with young politicians," he said.

He further said that in India, politics is considered a bad profession. Parents want their children to become doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, and scientists, but not politicians, the Rajya Sabha member said. "We need to incentivise youth so that they enter mainline politics in India," Raghav said. He urged the government to reduce the minimum age to contest elections in India to 21 years from 25 years.

Parineeti-Raghav to complete 1 year of marriage soon

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha had a big, fat Punjabi wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 23, 2023. A day later, the couple shared the official wedding album on their social media handles. While Raghav wore a white sherwani, Parineeti was dressed in a cream and golden wedding lehenga.

Since their wedding, Parineeti has been juggling her work and life between Mumbai and Delhi. She has also been sharing a peek inside her married life with Raghav via Instagram pictures and videos. In July, they watched Wimbledon 2024 finals together.