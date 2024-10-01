Parineeti Chopra's Maldives photo album feat. Raghav Chadha's passport flex, personalised bikes, her ‘beautiful boy’

Parineeti Chopra and politician-husband Raghav Chadha travelled to the Maldives to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. On Tuesday, Parineeti shared inside pictures from their vacation featuring Raghav's passport flex, scenic locales, and much more. Photos from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Maldives vacation.

Parineeti Chopra's Maldives vacation album

Parineeti shared pictures from her and Raghav's wedding anniversary trip to the Maldives with the caption, “A beautiful resort, a beautiful boy and me. Thanks joali for a wonderful 48 hours!”

The post features the actor's selfie capturing her soaking up the sun by the beach, bicycles with their names, and a mirror selfie with Raghav. Parineeti also documented the delicious food she enjoyed at her resort and the view from her massage room.

Raghav Chadha's passport flex

One of the pictures Parineeti shared featured her and Raghav's passports. While the actor carried a normal passport like all Indians, the Rajya Sabha MP has a diplomatic passport. For the uninitiated, such passports are issued to people holding diplomatic status or deputed by the Government of India for official duty abroad. This allows government officials faster travel, diplomatic immunity, and visa advantages while representing the nation abroad.

Parineeti and Raghav's first anniversary

Parineeti and Raghav spent their first wedding anniversary enjoying a peaceful vacation amid white sand beaches and the turquoise blue sea in the Maldives. Earlier, she shared another post documenting their time in the island nation. It had a photo of the couple sitting by the beach while enjoying drinks and another where they enjoyed the sunset.

Parineeti also shared a video in which she and Raghav can be seen enjoying a walk on the beach.

Last year, on September 24, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family. The lavish ceremony took place at the Leela Palace.