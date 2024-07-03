Parineeti Chopra calls out ‘fake, PR hits’, says Amar Singh Chamkila wasn't one of them

Parineeti Chopra got critical and audience acclaim for portraying Amarjot Kaur in Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh as the titular singer. The musical biopic by Imtiaz Ali was Parineeti's first release of 2024. In a new interview with Indian Express, Parineeti talked about the success of the Netflix release and said that it feels like a ‘lifetime achievement award’ for her. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra weighs in on favouritism in Bollywood: 'There are camps') Parineeti Chopra opened up on the success of Amar Singh Chamkila.

What Parineeti said

During the interview, Parineeti gave her opinion on the success of the film and said, “It is like a lifetime achievement award. You accept that your lifetime was the last two years that you gave to the film. Usually, the lifetime achievement award comes after like 50 years of service, but this one truly feels like that because it feels like a genuine, bona fide, authentic true hit. It is not a PR hit; it is not a fake hit. It has been a film that is actually liked by people. In today’s time it feels better than any other parameters.”

'The directors are able to see me in a new way

Further talking about the kind of roles that she has been receiving after Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti added, “It has been amazing because the kind of roles I am getting offered now are not the same roles as before. Directors have seen something in my performance as Amarjot Kaur that they have not seen in any other film before. There was one director who called me and said, ‘There was something in your eyes throughout the film. When I was writing my film, I never thought of you, but I watched Chamkila and now I can’t think of any other actress than you to do this film.’ So, I think the directors are able to see me in a new way, which wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t played Amarjot Kaur. That’s been a big plus for me.”

Amar Singh Chamkila stars Diljit in the titular role while Parineeti stars as his singer-wife Amarjot. The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. It released on Netflix on April 12.