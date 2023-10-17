Shefali Shah asked her doctor to check twice after her second son's birth: 'Shayad beti ho'

Shefali told her doctor, 'maybe it's a daughter'

"When a baby is born, it is a very happy moment. It is for me also, especially a girl. I have two boys. The first time, it was ok. We were very excited, he was my firstborn. During the second delivery, when he was born, doctor said, ‘kitna khubsurat beta hai (That is such a beautiful son)'. I said, ‘Dobar check kar lo shayad beti ho (Check twice, maybe it is my daughter)'," she said on the show.

“There are so many people, who want daughters. But, unfortunately, even in this day and age babies are abandoned, and especially if the girls are outside temples or such places,” she added.

Shefali Shah on KBC 15

Shefali appeared as a guest on Kaun Banega Crorepati along with the founder of Narayan Seva Ashram in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Hare Ram Pandey. At the age of 66, Hare Ram adopted 35 young girls who were abandoned by their families because of their gender. Nine girls from the Ashram also visited the sets of KBC 15.

Shefali's post from KBC sets

Sharing pictures from her visit to the quiz game show, Shefali shared an Instagram post. She wrote, “An incredible evening spent in the hot seat, in #KaunBanegaCrorepati, interacting with THE @amitabhbachchan and playing alongside Shri Hare Ram Pandey who adopted 35 girl kids to be his daughters who were otherwise abandoned by the world. It was an absolute honour to be with Amitji, Shri Hare Ram Pandey and his beautiful daughters, contributing in whatever small way I could for the cause of the girl child. Tonight on @sonytvofficial Make up: @pallu_wingingit @pallavisymons Hair: @sandhyabellarae Assisted by: @imraj_gupta Stylist: @radhikamehra Assisted by: @styleby_foram @mondsouza2812.”

