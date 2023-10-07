Shefali Shah reveals she faced street harassment when she was really young: ‘I couldn’t do anything, was just scared’

Shefali Shah opened up about the one advice she gives her sons and also talked about facing street harassment at a very young age. In an interview with News18, Shefali, who is a mother of two sons, said that people must raise their sons right. When asked if she has faced street harassment herself, the actor said that like most women, she too has dealt with it. Also read: Shefali Shah pens heartfelt note, shares pics from son Aryaman Shah's graduation ceremony Shefali Shah attends the recently held L’Oréal Paris event in Mumbai, which highlighted the issue of street harassment. (AFP)

Shefali Shah says no one helped her

Recalling the incident, she told the portal, "I think most of us have (faced street harassment). I remember when I was really young, and in the market, coming back from school, I faced it. And I couldn’t do anything about it. I was too young and I was just scared and no one stood up. I mean, it was crowded, but that’s not a justification but I guess almost all women have somewhere dealt with it.”

On raising her sons right

Shefali said that daughters can be safe only when sons are raised right. She said, "Whether I am a celebrity figure or not, I genuinely believe our daughters would be safe if our sons are raised right, and I have two sons. It’s my responsibility to raise them right. And now we don’t even talk about our daughters being safe. We just talk about people being safe, respected and not harassed. And for that, I’ve got to raise two good wonderful sensitive individuals... To put it short and sweet, I always tell my sons – treat others the way you expect to be treated yourself. It’s really just as simple as that.”

Shefali's Emmys 2023 nomination

Shefali is on cloud nine as she bagged the nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2023 for her performance in Delhi Crime Season 2 last month. The actor told news agency ANI at the time, "I am very excited, just over the moon, very very happy. It’s a huge validation and it’s still sinking in."

Helmed by Tanuj Chopra, the series features Shefali as the protagonist, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, while Rajesh Tilang, and Rasika Duggal are also seen in lead roles. Produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan, Delhi Crime season 2 was inspired by true events. The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police's investigation into the 2012 Delhi gangrape. It was the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail